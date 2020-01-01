James 'Jim' William Edwards

Jim was born in Burlington on October 5, 1942 to Catherine Julie (nee. Fischer) and Floyd William Edwards. He spent his early years living in Waterford, attending elementary school at St. Thomas Aquinas and graduating from Waterford Union High School. Jim was a proud alumnus of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science degree in History and Economics. At UW-W he was a member of Phi Sigma Epsilon fraternity.

He began a lifelong career in education at Mukwonago High School where he taught social sciences and assisted with coaching wrestling. In 1970 he began teaching at Waterford Union High School where he taught for 32 of his 35-year teaching career. During his years at WUHS he created the Economics program in addition to teaching World History and Wisconsin History. As the only teacher of Wisconsin History and Economics at WUHS, thousands of students passed through his classroom over the years. Jim also spent many years involved with various sports programs at WUHS, including assistant coaching of wrestling, baseball, track, cross country, and football. He was a scorekeeper for boys and girls basketball games. He took great pride in teaching/coaching for the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin program that Advanced Economics students participated in, along with gracious assistance from local businesses. As a retired educator, Jim often met former students out in the community where he eagerly engaged in conversations and reminiscing.