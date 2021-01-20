James 'Jim' Roger Rulseh
1955 - 2021
James Roger, "Jim" Rulseh, age 65, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of his family, January 16, 2021.
Jim was born in Manitowoc, Wis on May 21,1955 to Roger and Mary Rulseh. He grew up in Two Rivers, and graduated from Washington High School in 1973.
Jim graduated sum cum laude from the University of Wisconsin Platteville in 1976 with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Technology. While at UWP, Jim excelled on the Pioneer football feam. He was team captain, MVP and All Conference and was named UWP Athlete of the Year in 1976. He was a Distinguished Alumni and was elected to the UWP Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995. Jim and his wife Darlene continued to support UW Platteville through the Athletic Hall of Fame Committee, the John Barth Foundation and the UW Platteville Foundation.
Jim was employed by Modine Manufacturing Company, headquartered in Racine, WI for 32 years until 2009 retiring as Executive Vice President. While at Modine, Jim met and married the love of his life, Darlene on July 9, 1988.
While at Modine, Jim led and mentored hundreds of people at locations all around the world including facilities in the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Japan, South Korea, China and India.
Upon his retirement from Modine in 2009, Jim formed JRR& Associates, a business Advisory firm focused on helping small to medium sized manufacturing companies in all parts of the world.
Jim also was a member of the Board of Directors of Woodward, Inc, Ymer, Inc, and a number of other public and private Companies during his career.
Among his interests, Jim loved the outdoors, including hunting, fishing and tending to his 40 acres in Adams County. Jim and Darlene were worldwide travelers, having visited all 50 states, many of the U.S. National Parks and over 30 countries.
Above all, Jim loved spending time with his entire family, always organizing family-wide events for the family to share with each other. Holidays at the Rulseh house were epic events.
Surviving Jim are his loving wife, Darlene; their children, Tina (Rick) Anchondo, Sheila (Tim) O'Donnell, Matt (Crystal) Monroe, Jason (Mirna) Monroe, Erika (Chris) McKee and Brandon Rulseh.
Jim and Darlene were also blessed with twenty-eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren whom they love beyond words.
Also surviving Jim are his father Roger D. Rulseh, his sisters, Susan (Paul) Fieber, his twin sister Ann Rulseh (Tom Kasper), Mary (William) Kindelbeger, Margaret (Daniel) Immerfall; and brothers Stephen (Marilyn), Ted (Noelle) and John (Lori), nieces, nephews and many beloved friends.
In addition to his mother, Mary Rulseh, Jim was preceded in death by his son Brian Rulseh.
The family would like to thank the staff at of Hartland Hospice for their kind attention to Jim.
A private service in honor of Jim's life will be celebrated at Haase-Lockwood and Associates Funeral Home at 620 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes, WI. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. Memorials to the James and Darlene Scholarship Fund at the University of Wisconsin Platteville Foundation.
