James 'Jim' Roger Rulseh

1955 - 2021

James Roger, "Jim" Rulseh, age 65, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of his family, January 16, 2021.

Jim was born in Manitowoc, Wis on May 21,1955 to Roger and Mary Rulseh. He grew up in Two Rivers, and graduated from Washington High School in 1973.

Jim graduated sum cum laude from the University of Wisconsin Platteville in 1976 with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Technology. While at UWP, Jim excelled on the Pioneer football feam. He was team captain, MVP and All Conference and was named UWP Athlete of the Year in 1976. He was a Distinguished Alumni and was elected to the UWP Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995. Jim and his wife Darlene continued to support UW Platteville through the Athletic Hall of Fame Committee, the John Barth Foundation and the UW Platteville Foundation.

Jim was employed by Modine Manufacturing Company, headquartered in Racine, WI for 32 years until 2009 retiring as Executive Vice President. While at Modine, Jim met and married the love of his life, Darlene on July 9, 1988.