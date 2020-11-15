1936—2020

MONONA—James “Jim” Reynolds lost his battle with dementia on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the age of 84. Waiting for him with open arms are his wife, Anna; his son, Scott; his parents, Lyylia and Henry; his aunt, Eloise; his uncle, Ty; and many furry four-legged friends.

He was born in Waukegan, Ill., and lived there for 38 years. It is there he met his high school sweetheart and future wife, and where together they raised their three children. In 1974, Jim and his family moved to Wausau so that he could take a position with Drott/J.I. Case, a job that he took a lot of pride in. Eventually he was transferred to Racine, where he made numerous good friends during his time with Drott and Case. When he retired, they moved to Arbor Vitae, near their beloved north woods cabin.