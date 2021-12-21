July 30, 1957—December 16, 2021

CATAWBA—James “Jim” R. Jensen, 64, of Catawba, WI, passed away on December 16, 2021, at Wausau Aspirus Hospital. Jim was born on July 30, 1957, in Racine, WI, to Billy and Charlene (Musil) Jensen.

He was hard working and spent many years in a big rig! When he wasn’t driving 18 wheels, he loved driving on 2 wheels and had a love for his Harley. He may not have smiled much but he loved making the people around him smile! He usually had a wisecrack or a joke to tell. He would give you the shirt off his back.

Jim was one of a kind! When first meeting him, he seemed tough and gruff. It wasn’t often you’d see a smile on that face! Anyone who knew Jim knew he was kind and a hard worker. He loved to joke around, especially behind the bar at Happy Daze. He could start a conversation with anyone! He, together with Sandy, enjoyed helping serve the community. He loved his motorcycle and rode every chance he got. He liked to play horseshoes and shoot pool! Many late nights of 3 ball were played at Happy Daze! Ice fishing was definitely something he looked forward to every year! He never told his secret spots to anyone—and I mean anyone! He loved going out with his friends and family! His time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was very cherished!

Jim is survived by his wife, Sandy; mother, Charlene; children, Pam (Rodney) Spencer and April Jensen; grandchildren, Taylor Hill (Austin Walker) and Delaney Spencer; great-grandchildren, Branson and Waylon Walker; brothers and sisters, Debbie (Duke) Stork, Kathy Jensen (Mark Bruno), Patti Jensen, Mary (Gary) Voge, Tom (Mary) Jensen, Jed Jensen (Michelle King), and Karen (Mike) Haines; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father; and both sets of grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave., Phillips, WI, 54555, with a visitation beginning one hour prior at the funeral home. There will also be a visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Heindl Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please bring your stories and memories. Donations to the family are appreciated to assist with medical expenses.