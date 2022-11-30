June 12, 1945—Nov. 18, 2022

James “Jim” P. James was the loving center of his family, a lover of life, and a lifelong fan of sharing a cold beer with friends. He left this world peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the age of 77.

Jim (or Jimmy, if you knew him a really long time) was born on June 12, 1945, to Paul and Laverna (Barrows) James, graduated from Union Grove High School in 1963, and married Sandy (Jensen) James in 1967. He entered the trades, becoming a master tool and die maker who worked almost 50 years with colleagues-turned-friends at Tru Tool, Inc. in Sturtevant.

Everyone’s favorite partner for Trivial Pursuit, Jim was an avid reader and could fix just about anything. He rarely shared unkind words, unless he was reacting to uncooperative golf balls, erratic clay pigeons, evasive game birds, or missing remote controls. Jim kept his friends for life – he met best friend Kenny in first grade! – and surrounded himself with friends at the Somer’s Sportsmans Rod & Gun club, South Hills golf league, hunting trips to Ashland, Mercer, and South Dakota, and countless other social rituals. He and Sandy enjoyed annual trips to Door County with close friends, adventures with their family, and exploring the world together.

Although we are all heartbroken to say goodbye, we feel so lucky to have had the chance to roll our eyes at his one-liners, and enjoy that delighted giggle that always accompanied his jokes. He is survived by his beloved partner of just under 55 years, Sandy (Jensen); sister, Kathie (Peter Toman); two children: Jeff (Stephanie) and Angie (Forbes McIntosh); four grandchildren: Jake, Jessica, Julia and Jenna James; and many dear in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. His parents, sister, Jean, and nephew, Donald (Criplean) all preceded him in death.

We invite you to honor Jim in the way that feels most natural to you – whether that’s raising a glass in his honor at your next gathering, or joining his family at these events:

Service

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Raymond Community Church

8217 Cty Hwy G

Franksville, WI

Funeral Service at 2:00;

(Visitation & fellowship immediately following)

Celebration of Life

Saturday, March 25, 2023

1175 Sports Park & Eatery

22840 Durand Avenue

Kansasville, WI

Open house starting at 4:00

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Mike Young Scholarship Fund, c/o Community State Bank, 1500 Main Street, Union Grove, WI 53182.