July 3, 1941—November 16, 2020

James “Jim” Oscar Erickson, 79, formerly of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away on November 16, 2020, in Fort Myers, Florida, with his family at his side.

Jim was born to Oscar and Florence Marie Erickson on July 3, 1941, in Menominee, Michigan. He grew up on the family farm in Stephenson, Michigan, and graduated from high school in 1959. On July 21, 1962, he married Patricia “Pat” Ellen Beggs of Racine, Wisconsin. Together they raised four daughters, enjoyed camping, travel with family and friends, and were very active in church and their community.

After high school, Jim moved to Racine and began what would become his lifelong career at S.C. Johnson & Son. He started on the production line, then transitioned to maintenance and eventually management. After more than 40 years of service, he concluded his career as the director of facilities. Along the way, he completed technical college courses and firefighter certifications to help him advance his career. He was very proud of his work, and a few years ago said his time with the company “was more than I could have ever dreamed of, to be able to work there and move up in the company the way I did.”