Dec. 12, 1947—Apr. 27, 2022

James “Jim” Norbert Patrenets, 74, of Rosendale (more recently Fond Du Lac), passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Jim was born on December 12, 1947, in Racine, WI, to Norbert Patrenets and Florence Patrenets (Myers), the oldest of four children. Jim graduated from Racine’s Horlick High School in 1966 and then enlisted in the Navy, which sparked his love for travel. Jim left the Navy in 1970 (rank FTG3). After leaving the Navy, Jim began work at Wisconsin Bell in 1971, where he was a stalwart employee in the field, primarily as a lineman, for over 40 years.

Outside of work during this time, Jim’s passion was touring the country on his motorcycles. He traveled over 150,000 miles, visiting all 50 states, as well as Canada and Nova Scotia. He was an active member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) for many years.

After retiring, Jim’s wanderlust was mollified through volunteering with the American Red Cross, traveling the country to support disaster relief efforts. Later in life, Jim’s enjoyment came from his permanent site at Grand Valley Campground and by cruising—taking multiple trips throughout the Caribbean as well as Alaska and Europe.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Joseph and John.

Jim is survived by his sons: Tom, Brian (Julie) and Kevin (Heather); grandchildren: Nick, Christian, Elliot, Brennan, Kaylee, Pierson, Grady and Brielle; great-grandchildren: Lucas, Ethan, Adrian and Kaiden; former wives: Deborah and Bonnie; sister, Sharon; sisters-in-law: Kristine and Jean; nieces and nephews: Tammy, Bill, Alan, Michael and Melissa.

VISITATION: The family will greet friends from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 E. Division St., Fond du Lac.

