VILLAGE OF RAYMOND—James “Jim” M. Straube passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 18 2021. Jim was born in Racine, WI on November 2, 1937, son of Melvin and Estelle (Nee Dresen) Straube.

Jim graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1955”. Following graduation Jim enlisted in the US Air Force from 1955—1959. Some of his most cherished memories of his youth were the years he was assigned as a radar specialist in the wilds of Alaska. On his return to Wisconsin Jim held several jobs ending with a 22-year career at SC Johnson where he retired in December 1992.

On June 20, 1980 Jim was united in marriage to his best friend and love of his life, Anne M Czolgosz. They made their home in the Village of Raymond.

An avid outdoorsman, Jim was a self-taught farmer, enjoyed hunting and took every opportunity to spend time at their second home (Dad’s Place) in the Upper Peninsula, MI. He was a skilled handyman who renovated his homes and helped family and friends renovate theirs. He prided himself on learning new things and teaching others. He loved one-on-one conversations. Jim was not a loner but never minded being alone. He was a good man, a loving husband, a dad, a grandpa and a friend. For those that knew him, “You know what I mean?”