Nov. 2, 1937—May 18, 2021
VILLAGE OF RAYMOND—James “Jim” M. Straube passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 18 2021. Jim was born in Racine, WI on November 2, 1937, son of Melvin and Estelle (Nee Dresen) Straube.
Jim graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1955”. Following graduation Jim enlisted in the US Air Force from 1955—1959. Some of his most cherished memories of his youth were the years he was assigned as a radar specialist in the wilds of Alaska. On his return to Wisconsin Jim held several jobs ending with a 22-year career at SC Johnson where he retired in December 1992.
On June 20, 1980 Jim was united in marriage to his best friend and love of his life, Anne M Czolgosz. They made their home in the Village of Raymond.
An avid outdoorsman, Jim was a self-taught farmer, enjoyed hunting and took every opportunity to spend time at their second home (Dad’s Place) in the Upper Peninsula, MI. He was a skilled handyman who renovated his homes and helped family and friends renovate theirs. He prided himself on learning new things and teaching others. He loved one-on-one conversations. Jim was not a loner but never minded being alone. He was a good man, a loving husband, a dad, a grandpa and a friend. For those that knew him, “You know what I mean?”
Jim will be dearly missed by his wife, Annie: his siblings: David Straube (Phoenix, AZ) and Karen Haddon (Leavenworth, WA); by his children and grandchildren—whom he lovingly called each and every one, “Kid”. Children: Michael (Paula) Straube of Racine; Gerry (Tammy) Straube of New Berlin, WI, Tom Straube of Racine; Emily Straube (Ryan Compton) of Oshkosh, WI; Kate Johnsen (Adam Smith) of Edwardsburg, MI; Meggie Straube of Village of Raymond; and Aly Straube (Michael Pircon) of Chicago, IL. Grandchildren: Amber and Dylan Straube of Racine and Jack, Charlee, and Ace Johnsen of Edwardsburg, MI. He will also be missed by his many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Daniel and Virginia Czolgosz, and his infant son Joseph Straube.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, May 30, from 11:00 AM—1:00 PM followed by a celebration of Jim’s life held at the family residence.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to an agency that works to conserve/protect the earth and its resources, such as: American Farmland Trust (www.farmland.org); Arbor Day Foundation (www.arborday.org) or Environmental Defense Fund (www.edf.org).
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
9200 S. 27th St. Oak Creek, WI
414-321-7440