May 9, 1944—March 31, 2022

CAMP DOUGLAS—James “Jim” M. Due, age 77, of Camp Douglas, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born May 9, 1944, to Stanley and Gertrude (Bryx) Due in Racine, WI.

Jim went to UW Madison where he majored in Pharmacology. After he graduated he went to work for Walgreens in Kenosha, WI as an Assistant Manager. He later decided he wanted to work more in medical surrounding and changed employment to being a Pharmacist at the Milwaukee VAMC. He went to graduate school at the University of Minnesota where he majored in Pharmaceutical Management. It was at the Minneapolis VAMC that he met his future wife Colleen. They were joined in marriage on May 4, 1974.

After completion of Graduate School the government transferred them to Palo-Alto, CA where he was stationed for two years before the government transferred him to the Tomah VAMC in 1977. There he assumed the position of Chief of Pharmacy Service remaining there for the rest of his career until he retired in 2008.

He was a historian buff who loved to educate his family while taking fun, yet educational trips around the United States. He also was an avid hockey fan and greatly enjoyed helping coach his son and eldest grandson while they were in Tomah Youth Hockey. Once they advanced to Tomah High School hockey he and his grandsons father Terry Taylor teamed up and went to all the home games, standing up by the plexiglass to closely monitor their game while shouting out instructions to help their playing. His other hobby that he shared with his grandsons was his love of trains. Regular trains and model railroad trains. They made sure that they went to the Sparta Model Train Railroad Exposition every year.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen; children: Josh Due and Maria (Wayne) Maulsby; four grandchildren; two sisters; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his two infant daughters, Jennifer Angelique and Amanda Lynn.

Jim’s family would like to express their gratitude to the Mauston EMS and St. Mary’s ICU and Hospice Care in Madison for their exceptional care to Jim in his last moments.

