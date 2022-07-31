June 13, 1944 – July 26, 2022
James “Jim” Louis Dombrowski, age 78, of Caledonia, WI, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, peacefully, with his family at his side.
Jim was born in Racine, WI on June 13, 1944, the son of Ervin L. and Elaine R. (Marsch) Dombrowski. He graduated from Horlick High School in Racine. He served in the Air Force and was stationed in Berlin, Germany.
Jim worked as an operator for A.W. Oakes and Son for over 35 years and was respected among his peers. Jim and wife, Connie also ran Connies Country Chalet for over nine years, and made many lifelong friends. Jim loved his vegetable garden and had a small produce farm for many years. He loved his past deer hunting adventures with his friends and family. He loved to find a great deal, whether it was at the grocery store or in talking to someone at the local tavern. He was a great cook and his many specialty dishes will be missed. Jim had many friends and was not afraid to talk to anyone.
Jim is survived by his wife of 46 years, Connie M. Dombrowski; five children: Kellie (Keith) Christensen, Rick (Cathy) Estock, Jodie (Bill) Acker, Mike (Patty) Dombrowski and Todd (Cindy) Dombrowski; grandchildren: Josh, Jamie, Shai, Andrea, Jake, Amber, Jamie, Jessi and Shianne; two brothers: Gilbert (Judy) Dombrowski and Erv Dombrowski; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Elaine Dombrowski; brother, Don Dombrowski; sister, Janet Dombrowski; sister-in-law, Lois Dombrowski; granddaughter, Holly Estock and great-granddaughter, Elena Rodriguez.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Heritage Funeral Homes (9200 S. 27th St., Oak Creek) with visitation from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and a service at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Legion Family Harvey Funk Post 494 (4226 Michel Ct. Franksville, WI 53126) are greatly appreciated.
