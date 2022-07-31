James 'Jim' Louis Dombrowski

Jim worked as an operator for A.W. Oakes and Son for over 35 years and was respected among his peers. Jim and wife, Connie also ran Connies Country Chalet for over nine years, and made many lifelong friends. Jim loved his vegetable garden and had a small produce farm for many years. He loved his past deer hunting adventures with his friends and family. He loved to find a great deal, whether it was at the grocery store or in talking to someone at the local tavern. He was a great cook and his many specialty dishes will be missed. Jim had many friends and was not afraid to talk to anyone.