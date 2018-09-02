Subscribe for 17¢ / day
James "Jim" Harry Hinrichs

August 1, 1937—August 24, 2018

Jim was born to Harry Carl Hinrichs and Myrtle Alice Strasse in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The family moved to Newton, Iowa where Jim attended early elementary school before the family returned to Racine, Wisconsin where he finished his education, graduating from Horlick High.

Jim enlisted in the Racine Army Reserves in 1960 as Specialist 5/c with 291st Engineer Battalion training at Camp McCoy and was discharged in 1968. Jim raised his four girls in Union Grove, later resided in Sturtevant, Portage, and retired in the north woods of Wisconsin in Lake Tomahawk.

Jim enjoyed spending many spring, summer and fall weekends with his family camping, fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed building and using a kayak, and fixing just about anything he could get his hands on.

Jim was a tool and die machinist and injection molding specialist by trade. He was employed by Surge, Lonstrup Auto, Bardon Rubber and retired from Moxness.

Prior to his passing Jim lived at the North Ridge Memory Care facility in Stevens Point.

He is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Myrtle, and a brother-in-law Earl. He is survived by a sister Susan Seyferth of Racine, his daughters Linda (David) Turner of Newkirk, Okla., Karen (Richard) Shumann of Union Grove, Wis., Ellen Hinrichs of Racine, Wis., and Christine (Paul) Schultz of Kenosha, Wis., 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 nieces and a nephew.

A private memorial services with his immediate family will be held at a later date.

James "Jim" Harry Hinrichs
