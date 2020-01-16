December 27, 1945 — January 12, 2020

James “Jim” H. Bressan, age 74, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Personally Yours in Waterford.

Born on December 27, 1945, in Springfield, Illinois, he was the son of Gino and Clarice (nee Bourgasser) Bressan. He was a life-long resident of Springfield until he moved to Waterford in February 2018.

Jim was in the SPARC Day Program for many years, a day care and advocacy program for the developmentally disabled. He was cared for by his dedicated sister, Carol, until she preceded him in death on September 10, 2018.

Jim is survived by his sister, Sharon (Bill) Wiest; aunt, Lucille Duley; sister-in-law, Barbara Bressan; and nieces and nephews, Anne Tetzlaff, Karen Brenneman, Jan Bressan, Scott Wiest, Michael Wiest, Elaine Hilson, Paul Bressan and Craig Bressan, and long-time family friend, Rita Nafziger. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Louis and Carol Bressan and a nephew, Bruce Bressan.

The family would like to thank Lucille Duley, who was that omnipresent aunt his entire life, along with Nadine Bogusz, who spent numerous hours enjoying life with Jim the past two years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}