James 'Jim' Goldsworthy Smith, Jr.
November 27, 1946—March 18, 2021

KANSASVILLE — James “Jim” Goldsworthy Smith, Jr., 74, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born November 27, 1946 to Ruth (Kosanke) and James G. Smith, Sr.

He was born and raised in Union Grove graduating from Union Grove High School. After high school, Jim joined the Navy traveling the world while stationed on the USS Forrestal. On March 18, 2000, Jim married Adele Hathaway, joining their two families. Jim worked as an electrician and was a member of the IBEW Local 430. Jim enjoyed many hobbies including running his hobby farm, raising and working his Belgium horses, traveling and hunting with his brother, stepson and grandsons, and spending time with his family. Jim had the privilege to participate in a Wisconsin Honor Flight in May 2019 as a Vietnam veteran, accompanied by his daughter.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Adele; their children: Cheryl (Jose) Anaya, Stephanie Gehrand, Earl (Courtney) Hathaway, David Hathaway, and Greg (Heidi) Hathaway; grandchildren: Tierney Smith, Tyler Gehrand, Antonio, Alejandro, and Liliana Anaya, Sawyer Burchardt, and Raedan Hathaway; and great-grandson, Braxten James Smith.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and best friend, Larry.

Visitation will be at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 1–3 p.m. Burial with full military honors will be at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Any memorial gifts to the family will be donated to Wisconsin Honor Flight in Jim’s name.

Condolences may be left on-line at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

