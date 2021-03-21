James 'Jim' Goldsworthy Smith, Jr.

He was born and raised in Union Grove graduating from Union Grove High School. After high school, Jim joined the Navy traveling the world while stationed on the USS Forrestal. On March 18, 2000, Jim married Adele Hathaway, joining their two families. Jim worked as an electrician and was a member of the IBEW Local 430. Jim enjoyed many hobbies including running his hobby farm, raising and working his Belgium horses, traveling and hunting with his brother, stepson and grandsons, and spending time with his family. Jim had the privilege to participate in a Wisconsin Honor Flight in May 2019 as a Vietnam veteran, accompanied by his daughter.