January 25, 1928—June 17, 2020

James “Jim” E. Rich, 92, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Libertyville, Illinois on January 25, 1928, he was the son of William and Sophia (nee Rennert) Rich. His early life was spent in Knollwood, Illinois, where he graduated from Lake Forest High School, Class of 1946. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On April 18, 1953 in Pell Lake, WI, he was united in marriage to Virginia Anderson. Following marriage, they resided in Fox Lake, IL and Beloit, WI, before moving to Burlington in 1966.

Jim was a laborer for Kenwood Equipment and retired as a foreman for Mueller Pipeline Inc. and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Kenosha Labor Union Local 237. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and mushroom picker. He enjoyed gardening, making wine and was a Chicago Cub and Bears fan. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids.