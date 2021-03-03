Mt. Pleasant—James “Jim” E. Gresham, age 74, passed away at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center on February 23, 2021. For the past two years, Jim courageously battled cancer as a result of over exposure to Agent Orange while serving in the Vietnam War.
Jim was born on October 5, 1946 in Cairo, IL to the late Edwin and Virginia Gresham. Jim bravely served our country in the Vietnam War in the US Army from 1966-1967, with his forever brothers of Charlie Company, 4th Infantry Division, 1st Platoon. On January 29, 2021 Jim was humbled to experience his welcoming home ceremony, in the comfort of his home, by the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans. One by one, veterans greeted Jim at his doorstep, welcoming him home and thanking him for the sacrifices he made by serving our country. As one veteran said, “Jim, you have all the qualities of a super hero” … our family could not agree more as Jim was definitely our super hero!
Jim’s entire professional career was spent at Twin Disc in Racine, WI. At the time of his retirement in 2015, Jim was the second longest serving employee working 52 of the 98 years the company was in existence. Jim was an avid and passionate golfer who participated in several local leagues. Although he would never say it, many of us still owe him a beer.
Above all, Jim loved his wife, Marcia, his children and grandchildren who will forever remember and treasure his kindness, compassion, teachings of forgiveness, and for selflessly loving and putting his family first.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marcia, and six children: Jason (Cindy) Morgan, Lisa (Dave) Morgan-Shield, Staci (Mike) Prasnicky, Mick (Amy) Reid, Amy Gresham-Vallone, and Julie (Robert Hall) Gresham-Rano. In addition, Jim has 11 grandchildren: Nathan, Kenny, Merrick, Nicholas (Jordan), Edward, Veronica, Ruby, Lilah, Hannah, Nunzio, Ethan and two great-grandchildren: River and Ana. Jim is also survived by his sister, Georgia Perkins, sister-in-law, Virginia Bahe, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Jim also leaves behind his most beloved canine companion, Tasha.
Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, Edwin and Virginia Gresham and brother-in-law, Franklyn Peterson.
Visitation will be held at the Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 AM followed by burial with full military honors at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 PM. Funeral services and military honors will be live streamed through the Miller-Reesman Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Those attending, are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
