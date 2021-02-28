MOUNT PLEASANT—James “Jim” E. Gresham, age 74, passed away at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center on February 23, 2021. For the past two years, Jim courageously battled cancer as a result of over exposure to Agent Orange while serving in the Vietnam War.

Visitation will be held at the Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 AM followed by burial with full military honors at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 PM. Funeral services and military honors will be livestreamed through the Miller-Reesman Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Those attending, are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

