James 'Jim' D. Lightner

Jim worked for Modine Manufacturing Company and retired as Operations Manager of the Aluminum Division with having the responsibility of five manufacturing plants throughout the United States.

Jim was an active member in the Methodist Church of McHenry, Illinois; Racine, Wisconsin; LaVerne, California; Banning, California and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Also active in Little League, Boy Scouts and Rotary Club of McHenry, Illinois. Jim actively played tennis well into his 80’s and coached tennis into his 90’s. He loved golfing and in fact played nine holes of golf the day before he passed away.

A service celebrating Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe Street, Green Bay. Full Military Honors will follow. Newcomer—Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave remembrances please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. If you would like to view funeral live from your computer at home you may do so by logging on at www.livestream.com/fumcgb

