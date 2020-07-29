James 'Jim' 'Bullit' Barrett
0 comments

James 'Jim' 'Bullit' Barrett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

James “Jim” “Bullit” Barrett, 75, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after a 14-year battle with cancer, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence.

Please see our website for a complete obituary

Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchhansenfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Barrett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News