James "Jim" Bonczkowski, 77, went home to be with his Lord on February 4, 2020 in Owen, Wisconsin.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Faithbridge Church (10402 Northwestern Ave) at 11 a.m. The family will receive guests on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the church from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be private per James' wishes.