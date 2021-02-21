1972—2021

James “Jim” B. Dietz, age 48, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Hospital on February 10, 2021.

Born in Burlington, WI on July 16, 1972 to Richard and Marilyn (Moses) Dietz. Jim was a graduate of Burlington High school and earned a bachelor’s degree in Production Operations Management from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

On October 11, 1997, Jim was united in marriage to Laura L. Velicer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Racine, WI. They shared 23 loving years together and were blessed with two beloved children, Elizabeth and Charlie.

Jim spent his entire career working in the production operations and supply chain management fields finishing his career at Uline in Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Living life to the fullest despite suffering from multiple health conditions was very important to Jim. He received a double lung transplant in 1998 and was always courageous throughout his difficult medical journeys. He heroically faced his many challenges with both bravery and humor. Jim was known for his dry sense of humor and quick wit. His big smile would light up the room, and his laughter was contagious. Jim loved making people laugh.