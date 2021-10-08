James 'Jim' A. Palmer

September 13, 1953—October 4, 2021
RACINE—James A. “Jim” Palmer, age 68, passed away deservingly peaceful on October 4, 2021, at Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie.
A Visitation for Jim will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.