James 'Jim' A. Palmer
James 'Jim' A. Palmer

James A. "Jim" Palmer

September 13, 1953—October 4, 2021

RACINE—James A. “Jim” Palmer, age 68, passed away deservingly peaceful on October 4, 2021, at Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie.

A Visitation for Jim will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

