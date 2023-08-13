April 24, 1952—Aug. 8, 2023

JANESVILLE- James “Jim” A. Krogh, 71, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. He was born in Racine on April 24, 1952, the son of the late Edmund and Gladys (nee: Murphy) Krogh.

Jim was a highly intelligent person who valued education. He was a graduate of Washington Park High School, “Class of 1970”. He then went on to Dominican College in Racine, graduating one year early with his B.S. in Chemistry in the last graduating class of the college. Jim furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee where he earned his M.S. in Chemistry. His love of learning continued throughout his life with the many, many books that he read.

Jim put his knowledge of chemistry and his love of research into his work. His career started at PPG in Illinois. Jim worked for Exxon in Janesville before starting Tomah Products with several colleagues. He enjoyed his work there until selling it to Air Products.

There was more to Jim than just work. Coming from a sports-centered family, he enjoyed watching, discussing, and analyzing them. Jim was also a fan of films. He would go to the movie theater often. However, he frequented the library more often than anywhere. His love of books was not to be rivalled. He especially loved reading and learning about the Civil War and WWII, but he did enjoy a good fiction book as well.

Surviving are his sister-in-law, Carol (Don) Vena; nephew, Brian (Tracy) Krogh; niece, Shannon (Jason) Free; great nieces and nephews: Morgan, Payton, and Cullen Krogh, Evelyn Vorwald and Donovan Free. He is further survived by many cousins and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Steven Krogh on November 18, 1997.

A memorial service for Jim will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will take place prior to the funeral from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A private inurnment will take place at a later date.

For those wishing to remember Jim in a way that would mean a lot to him, donations may be made to the Hedberg Public Library in Janesville or to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404