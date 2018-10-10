March 28, 1959—September 26, 2018
MT. PLEASANT—James S Dodson, 59 years old, of Mt. Pleasant WI passed away unexpectedly at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine on September 26, 2018.
Jamey was born in Hiawatha, KS on March 28th of 1959. He spent a large portion of his adult life serving in the U.S. Army in aspects of Military Police, as an Army Medic, and in areas of technology.
Some of Jameys interests and past times included golfing, bowling, computer programming, technology, and those who knew him enjoyed some of the best jokes and stories.
He will be remembered for stepping up when other men would not, for his bravery, and sense of humor. He will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved him. Jamey is survived by his son, Joe Dodson of Kenosha; his daughter, Jenifer (Jay) Berner of Racine; his grandchildren, Jordyn (Preston) Giles of Aubrey, TX; Jayden Berner of Racine; his mother, Jean (Philipp) Dodson of California; and his brother, Jeff Dodson of AZ. Jamey was preceded in death by his father, James J. Dodson. The family will be holding an informal memorial coming up soon, the family will make contact to individuals to share date, time, and location.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Steven Ryder for his efforts in caring for Jamey as well as the staff and Jamey’s co workers at Federal Heath.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.