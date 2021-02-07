June 24, 1931—January 30, 2021

OF RACINE — James J. Balice, age 89, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove Wisconsin. He was born in Racine, June 24, 1931 son of the late Joseph and Anna (nee: Sarto) Balice.

James was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1949”. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Jim retired from the Chicago Tribune after thirty years of service as a printer. Prior, he worked as a printer for a newspaper in Van Nuys, California. Jim had a great love of traveling throughout the United States and Europe and was an avid sports fan and a history buff. He also enjoyed gardening and kept a meticulous yard. Jim was a long-time faithful member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church.

He is survived by his loving sister, Susan (Edward) Ladwig; loving niece and nephews, Christine (Ron) Reichert, Ken Sillars, Edward (Shelly) Ladwig, Christopher (Colleen) Ladwig, Peter Ladwig and Will Cushman; great nieces and nephews; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann (David) Toft and niece, Anne Sillars.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home and the Aurora hospice team for Jim’s care.