April 5, 1945 – March 7, 2020

RACINE – Surrounded by his loving family, James J. Andrews, age 74, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2010, 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m.

Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete notice.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

