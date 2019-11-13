James Harlow Albee

August 1944—November 6, 2019

Albee, James Harlow, age 75, of Waterford, WI, passed away unexpectedly in his home surrounded by family on November 6, 2019.

Jim was born in August 1944 to Harlow and Thelma Albee in Abilene, Texas. Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years Paulette; children: David Albee of Waterford, WI, Jeffrey (Megan) Albee of Western Springs, IL, Andrea (Jeremy) Post of Granger, IN, and Kellie (Amit) Shah of Elkhart, IN; his loving grandchildren, Jackson, Tanner, Lillian, Connor, Adalyn and Ella; brothers: Lawrence and Richard; and nieces and nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:30 am until 11:45 am with a service and military honors at 12:00 pm at Mealy Funeral Home, 225 West Main Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Parking Lots: 1. Corner of Main St. and Jefferson St., 2. Behind the funeral home and 3. Marty’s Diamond restaurant. A celebration of life will be held immediately afterwards in the Cotton Patch Room at the Cotton Exchange at 345 Hickory Hollow Rd, Waterford, WI 53185. Full obituary appears at www.mealyfuneralhome.com .

