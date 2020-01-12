James H. Reynolds

June 12, 1949 – January 2, 2020

RACINE – James H. Reynolds, age 70, of Gresham, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Jim was born on June 12, 1949 in Racine. He graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserve. On May 23, 1970, Jim was united in marriage to Kathryn Skowronski in Racine. He worked for In-Sink-Erator in Racine until his retirement. Upon retirement Jim and Kathy moved to Gresham.

Jim is survived by: his wife of 49 years, Kathy; his goddaughters, Michelle Mayfield and Cindy Parris; his step-father Ray Steger; and his siblings, Carol (Dick) Deverney, Joni Mayfield, Jacque (Mahammod) Majeed, and Steve (Lyn) Steger all of Racine; and Kathy's sisters, Jane (Steve) Peterson and Sally (Mike) Johnson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents James Reynolds and Sally Steger, brother-in-law, Clarence Mayfield, and nephew Danny Mayfield.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.