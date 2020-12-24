October 4, 1938 – December 21, 2020

James H. Nelson, age 82, of Sayner, WI and formerly of Racine, WI, left on December 21, 2020 to spend Christmas in Heaven.

He was born on October 4, 1938 in Racine, the son of George and Elizabeth (nee: Nyholm) Nelson. Jim was proud to be Franksville’s 1st Eagle Boy Scout. He was a 1956 graduate of Park High School in Racine and graduated from Barber College in 1958. Jim had a great sense of adventure. He enjoyed traveling and meeting new people along the way (which always led to a good story).

Jim especially valued his time spent with Nancy at their home in Mexico first and then Florida. Our lives are truly better for having had Jim in it and for the laughs he always shared.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Nelson; children, Wendy (Bob) Cole, Wade (Idy) Nelson, Jody (Andre) Antreassian; stepchildren, Bill (Karen) Thomas, Kim (Jeff) L’Hote, Mike (Carla) Rubeck and Tom (Kathleen) Rubeck; brother, Ron (Hanne) Nelson and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy; son, Brett; stepson Rick Thomas and second wife, Carolyn.

Per Jim's wishes, cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date. The family would like to give a special thank you to Ascension Hospice for helping Jim transition to his eternal home.