James H. Hewitt

April 4, 1939—Sept. 11, 2022

If there was an adventure to be had, Jim Hewitt wanted to have it. Jim, who died Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Freeport, due to complications of Alzheimer’s and lymphoma, packed a lot into his 83 years, including travel to all seven continents with his wife of 62 years, Judy (and he had the narrated videos to prove it). A graduate of Park High School and veteran of the Army, Jim was first an engineer and, then, for the last 25 years of his career, took on a new adventure as a math/drafting/vocational education teacher. He and Judy also built a home in Lake Summerset when it was closer to a trickle than a lake, betting it would grow into the perfect home it soon became.

A true-blue friend to many, Jim was great at giving back: as a volunteer firefighter, a Lion and Legionnaire, a trustee of Durand United Methodist Church and the holder of multiple offices at Lake Summerset, including president of the board of directors. Jim loved puns, movies, devouring the newspaper, putting in the very last piece of the jigsaw puzzle, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers (he was born in Kenosha, WI and held a degree in engineering from the University of Wisconsin) as well as caring for the family that already misses him like crazy.

He is survived by Judy, Freeport; son, Chris, Minneapolis; daughter, Becky Connors and husband, Tim Connors, Freeport; Minneapolis; grandsons: Ethan Connors and Henry Connors (and wife Emily), as well as his little brother and sister, John Hewitt and Midge Green, both of Racine, and lots of nieces and nephews.

Services will be held September 14, 2022 at Faith United Methodist in Freeport, IL, with visitation from 1-3:00 p.m. and funeral at 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.