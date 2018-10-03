November 28, 1926—September 27, 2018
RACINE—James G. Tomasek passed on to eternal life on Sept 27, 2018.
Jim was born to Frank & Francis Tomasek on November 28, 1926. He attended Horlick High School and received his diploma after returning from service in WW2. He enlisted in the United States Navy at age 17.
After returning home, Jim married Geraldine Fox on November 20, 1954 and together they raised five children. Jim was an accomplished sheet metal worker and proud member of the local and national union. Jim enjoyed playing softball and bowling. Later, he loved playing golf, and watching basketball, football, and golf on TV. He also loved western movies, show tunes and swing music, and gardening.
Above all, Jim was a devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, and husband, which included daily visits to Gerry’s nursing home for ten years.
Jim is survived by his wife Gerry, his sons, James (Denise) Tomasek, Oak Creek, Brian (Lauri) Tomasek, Daughter, Karen (William) Christensen, Daughter-in-law Denise Tomasek, Wausau, Grandchildren, Cameron Tomasek, Teresa (Matthew) Nedweski, Dana (Jonathon) Baugher, Andrea (Joseph) Schmidt, Jason Peterson, great-grand-children Evelyn Tomasek, Ava Baugher, Addison And Quinn Schmidt, sister Rose Purdy, sister-in-law Janice Tomasek, brothers-in-law Sam Fox, Harold (Marlene) Fox, Merrill. Along with many other family and friends.
Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his daughter Jeanne, son Gregory, brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank & Violet, John & June, Joe & Ruby, Edward & Loraine, Carl Tomasek, In-laws, Donald & Mary Fox, Marge & Ralph Boes, Shirley Fox, Joyce Tryczak.
Funeral services with Full Military Honors will be held Saturday, October 6, 2018, 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight or Catholic Charities of Milwaukee have been suggested.
The family would like to extend thanks to Villa Nursing Home and Allay Home & Hospice for the care and support they provided during Jim’s last days.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
