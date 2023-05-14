June 19, 1932—May 1, 2023
RACINE—With his beloved family by his side, James G. Rogers, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, May 1, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, on Monday, May 15, 2023, 4:00 p.m. with Full Military Honors to follow. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 2:30 p.m. until time of Mass at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church or Siena Catholic Schools of Racine have been suggested.
