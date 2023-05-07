June 19, 1932—May 1, 2023

RACINE—With his beloved family by his side, James G. Rogers, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, May 1, 2023.

Jim was born in Milwaukee on June 19, 1932. He graduated from South Division High School “Class of 1950”. While attending Marquette University, he was drafted and proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. Following the war, he served his apprenticeship in Metallurgy and was employed with various companies before opening his own company, Met-Tek in 1974. Always a hard worker, Jim was still going to the office until COVID stopped him in 2020. He was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, Northside Business Association, and MTI Metal Treating Institute.

On January 18, 1958 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Menasha, Wisconsin, Jim was united in marriage to the love of his life, Alice L. Rosenow. They raised seven children and shared sixty-five beautiful years together. One of Jim’s favorite places was the lake house he built with Alice twenty-five years ago. Family and friends have shared many special memories there. Jim was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed all Wisconsin sports teams. He especially loved coaching and cheering on his children and grandchildren in their respective sports and activities. Jim will be remembered fondly for his great work ethic, his strong faith and his great love and dedication to his family.

Jim will be dearly missed by his wife, Alice; children: Jeffrey (Lori) Rogers, Gerianne (Danny) DuMont, Joseph (Shari) Rogers, John (Carol) Rogers, Mary (Thomas) Broihier, Michael Rogers and Jennifer (Daniel) Novotny; 20 grandchildren: Angie (Bryan) Bilansky, Brook (Toney) Aleman, Jena (Ryan) Black, Chantelle, Jason, Jordan and Taylor DuMont, Shane (Indra) and Kyle (Kalii) Rogers, Nicholas, Max (Abby), and Drew Rogers, Alyssa (Beau) Gundersen and Sean Broihier, Noah and Ellie Rogers, TJ (Ashley), Justin (Elizabeth), Jake, and Luke Novotny; 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way; in-laws: Helen (Tom) Kuether and Gunnar (Elaine) Hanson; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard (Eileen) Rogers, and sister, Constance (Will) Groh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, on Monday, May 15, 2023, 4:00 p.m. with Full Military Honors to follow. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Monday from 2:30 p.m. until time of Mass at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church or Siena Catholic Schools of Racine have been suggested.

