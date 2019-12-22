James G. Lyman
September 13, 1949 – December 19, 2019
RACINE – James G. Lyman, 70, passed away at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Jim was born in Franklin, WI on September 13, 1949 to William and Elizabeth (nee, Kanter) Lyman. On April 27, 1974, Jim married the former Jeanne Noble, celebrating 45 years of marriage. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany. Jim was employed by Consolidated Freightways, Overnite Express and retired from Bechtel Construction. Jim was a member of AMVETS Post 57 in Milwaukee. He loved spending time with his family camping and working outside in the yard. He enjoyed watching old movies and football, especially the Packer and the Badgers.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Lyman; son, James Lyman; daughter, Jaclyn (Gordon) Roberts; granddaughters, Zoie Roberts and Hazzel Roberts; and his brothers and sisters, Bill (Loraine) Lyman, John (Jean) Lyman, Kathy (Ken) Wallich, Mary (Ron) Frasier, Mike (Linda) Lyman, Rick (Sandra) Lyman, Steve (Vickie) Lyman and Dan Lyman. Jim is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Joseph W. Lyman; and the family dog, Elliot.
You have free articles remaining.
A funeral service for Jim will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Oak Creek. A visitation for Jim will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
The family would lie to extend a heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, Boland Hall and the Doctors and Resident Doctors at the V.A. Medical Center for all their care and dedication.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Service information
11:00AM-1:00PM
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
1:00PM
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.