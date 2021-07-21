James Franklin McLeod

MOUNT PLEASANT – James F. McLeod, 80, passed away at Ascension All Saints on July 14, 2021.
James owned and operated Roto Rooter for many years.
A private interment will take place at Union Cemetery in Ames, IA
A heartfelt thank you to the Meekma family for being good neighbors and friends to Jim over the years.
