James Franklin McLeod
James Franklin McLeod

MOUNT PLEASANT – James F. McLeod, 80, passed away at Ascension All Saints on July 14, 2021.

James owned and operated Roto Rooter for many years.

A private interment will take place at Union Cemetery in Ames, IA

A heartfelt thank you to the Meekma family for being good neighbors and friends to Jim over the years.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

