January 7, 1938—February 9, 2020
RACINE—James F. Welsh, age 82, passed away Sunday morning, February 9, 2020 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A memorial service with Full Military Honors will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Ronald Crewe officiating. Memorials to the family to be designated for programs at St. Catherine’s High School have been suggested.
You have free articles remaining.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403
262-634-7888
Please send condolences to
To plant a tree in memory of James Welsh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.