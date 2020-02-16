James F. Welsh
James F. Welsh

January 7, 1938—February 9, 2020

RACINE—James F. Welsh, age 82, passed away Sunday morning, February 9, 2020 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A memorial service with Full Military Honors will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Ronald Crewe officiating. Memorials to the family to be designated for programs at St. Catherine’s High School have been suggested.

Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

803 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

