James F. Welsh

Following graduation from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1956”, Jim proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He then attended Northern Michigan University and earned a degree in Business Administration. It was there where he met the love of his life, Marie Chiomento, and married her on June 17, 1961 in Bessemer, MI. Jim returned to Racine to his alma mater, St. Catherine’s High School, where helped enrich many young minds while teaching there for the next forty years. Besides teaching, he also helped coach football, wrestling, tennis and track. In his spare time, Jim loved fishing, especially his trips with his friends to northern Minnesota and Canada. In addition, he also enjoyed Monday luncheons at Alumni Hall. Jim will be remembered fondly for his excellence in education, but most of all for his great love for his family.