James F. Verhegge

RACINE – James Francis Verhegge, age 84, passed away at Seasons Hospice – Ignite on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Jim was born in Racine on December 10, 1936 to the late Frank and Ann (nee: Carmen) Verhegge. He faithfully served our country with the United States Navy from 1954-57, during the era of the Korean War. Jim was united in marriage with the love of his life, Elaine J. (nee: Carls), on September 13, 1958 in Holy Name Catholic Church.

Jim began his working career with Merchants Moving & Storage until becoming a service rep. for Thomas Supply, from where he retired after many years of dedication. Jim & Elaine were longtime, loyal & active members of the St. Lucy Catholic Church community where they actively attended daily mass. They enjoyed turning & revolving together with the Circle 8 Square Dance Club for over 20 years. They loved animal and rescued countless numbers of strays over the years and welcomed them into their home with open arms. Above all, Jim & Elaine loved spending time with their entire family, especially their grandchildren.