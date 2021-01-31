 Skip to main content
James F. Verhegge
James F. Verhegge

December 10, 1936 — January 25, 2021

RACINE – James Francis Verhegge, age 84; beloved husband of Elaine (nee: Carls) Verhegge and dear mother of Joyce (Tim) Hempel, Dave (Donna) Verhegge, Pam (Shawn) Fellion and Dawn (Steve) Tuma; passed away at Seasons Hospice – Ignite on Monday, January 25, 2021.

PUBLIC visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. PRIVATE family services will follow at 11:30 am with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to St. Lucy Church or to “Best Friends Animal Sanctuary” of Utah have been suggested.

Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

