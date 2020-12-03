James F. Mulvey

James moved to the home of Robert and Viola O’Reilly in Poygan at the age of twelve. He attended Hefferon School and graduated from Omro High School in 1950. He enlisted in the Air Force from 1952 until 1956. James was employed at Southern Wisconsin Center from 1959 until his retirement in 1989. His greatest passion was playing baseball; after high school he played for Poygan Irishmen before and after his service time. While working at Southern Wisconsin Center, he played for and later managed the SWC Tigers softball team and then went on to coach a women’s softball team for several years. Upon his retirement, he spent a lot of time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.