James Eugene Schweitzer

March 26, 1978—December 2, 2018
Schweitzer, James Eugene, age 40, Rush Springs, OK, formerly Waterford, passed away on December 2, 2018.
James was born on March 26, 1978 and raised in Wisconsin and at the age of 18 he left Wisconsin and lived out of his Dodge pickups and a bed roll.
James was an all-around cowboy. He had a passion for riding bulls and broncs and for years followed the rodeo circuit with the bragging rights to several buckles. He was an avid cowboy, working in the mountains of New Mexico and Arizona watching over the wide-open spaces, chasing cattle with his dogs and horses. Recently James also drove semi over the road. James had a love for his family and his dogs and horses.
James is survived by his wife, Lauren Eve Schweitzer, his son, Wyatt James Schweitzer, and step-daughter, Jakobi Lynn Millsap, his brother, Chad J. Schweitzer (Judy Schweitzer), niece, Cheyenne Schweitzer and nephew, Lane Schweitzer, and sister, Karen Hughes and nephew, Bryson. He is further survived by many special friends he called family in Wisconsin.
James was a free spirit and his cowboy heart will be missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial Gathering with family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 10am to 12:45pm in the Funeral Home, with services beginning at 1pm.
Memorials in honor of James ‘s son, Wyatt James Schweitzer, would be appreciated, made payable to: Chad Schweitzer, to set up a trust fund.
Mealy Funeral Home
225 W. Main Street
Waterford, WI 53185
