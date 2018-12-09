Try 1 month for 99¢
James Eugene Braun

January 19, 1937—December 6, 2018

MT. PLEASANT—James Eugene Braun, age 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

He was born to the late Mathias and Mary (nee: Harvey) Braun on January 19, 1937. He was united in marriage to Donna Cowan on April 11, 1959. James was employed for 30 years at American Motors retiring in December 1988. He went on to drive school bus for 10 years, which he enjoyed very much. He was an avid Packer fan. In his younger years he enjoyed camping and traveling with his family. James was always tinkering and kept busy at anything that needed perfecting. He never hesitated to help others in need. He truly had a heart of gold.

James will be fondly remembered by his surviving wife, Donna, of 59 years. His daughters, Cindy Tenuta (John Lesko); Christine Braun; Corinne Reichenberger (Donald Jones); and Michelle (Peter) Scharding. 12 grandchildren, Joseph Hird; Twins Nathan and Amy Tenuta; James Christopher “JC” Davidson; Zachary Davidson; Twins Mack Davidson and Justina Lyons, Sarah Reichenberger, Ben Braun, Andrew Scharding, Jacob (Laine) Scharding; and Matthew Scharding, and 8 great-grandchildren; and his sisters Lorraine Jensen and Irene Dvorak. He was also proceeded in death by his brothers, Richard, Robert, and Lawrence Braun, sister LaVerene Mordja, and his great-grandson, Nicholas Tenuta.

Memorial Services will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral home on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at 5:30pm with Rev. Michael Mueller officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00pm – 5:30pm. Interment will be private. Memorials to Living Faith Church, or the Make-A-Wish Foundation have been suggested. Online guestbook at www.draeger-langendorf.com

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: James Eugene Braun
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments