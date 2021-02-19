April 21, 1930—February 16, 2021

RACINE – James Edwin Howe, 90, passed away at the Woods of Caledonia on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

James was born in Kenosha on April 21, 1930 the son of the late Arthur and Louise (McCargo) Howe. James proudly served in the U.S. Air Force Fire and Crash Department during the Korean War from 1948 to 1952, in Fairbanks Alaska. Upon leaving the Air Force he attained his private and commercial pilot license. He shared his passion for flying with his niece Barbara, beginning when she was just five years old. James then joined the Racine Fire Department and served his community from Station #5 for five years, after which he began a career in OSHA until his retirement.

Physical fitness and good health were always a priority for James. In 1984 he became a certified diver. While living in Denver CO, he made the most of his weekends by cycling in the Rockies. In his quiet moments, James enjoyed drawing and sketching.

His life of service was made far more meaningful when he gave his life to Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. James embraced this decision while attending Bible Study Fellowship. Worship became an important part of his life through church attendance and mission work. He would never forget his experience helping to build a church in Alaska.