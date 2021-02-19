April 21, 1930—February 16, 2021
RACINE – James Edwin Howe, 90, passed away at the Woods of Caledonia on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
James was born in Kenosha on April 21, 1930 the son of the late Arthur and Louise (McCargo) Howe. James proudly served in the U.S. Air Force Fire and Crash Department during the Korean War from 1948 to 1952, in Fairbanks Alaska. Upon leaving the Air Force he attained his private and commercial pilot license. He shared his passion for flying with his niece Barbara, beginning when she was just five years old. James then joined the Racine Fire Department and served his community from Station #5 for five years, after which he began a career in OSHA until his retirement.
Physical fitness and good health were always a priority for James. In 1984 he became a certified diver. While living in Denver CO, he made the most of his weekends by cycling in the Rockies. In his quiet moments, James enjoyed drawing and sketching.
His life of service was made far more meaningful when he gave his life to Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. James embraced this decision while attending Bible Study Fellowship. Worship became an important part of his life through church attendance and mission work. He would never forget his experience helping to build a church in Alaska.
As our family reflected on James’ remarkable life, we realized what a life of service to others he truly lived. And knowing that there were significant people in his life that gave back to him is such a comfort and blessing. Thank you to Dr. Gullberg for his many years of care to James, both physically and spiritually. Nancy Abels of Community Care was of tremendous support over the past ten years, as was the St. Croix Hospice Support Group. They gave James loving and attentive care as his health declined, even during this isolating season of Covid19.
He was united in marriage to Alyse for over 30 years. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his niece, Barbara (Tom) Tommerup, and their children Ben Tommerup and Jessica Tommerup (Steve) Paukner; and his nephew, Gregory Gattie. James is further survived by other relatives and friends, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Gattie, and his cousins, Sylvia Jean Hansen and Dean Howe.
Funeral services for James will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
