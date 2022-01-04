James Edward O'Toole

March 26, 1934—Dec. 13, 2021

CROSSVILLE, TN—James was a Chief Master Sergeant (CMSgt) in the United States Air Force and served first as a Radioman for the newly created Strategic Air Command, having served directly under the father of the Strategic Air Command, General Curtis E. LeMay. He then cross trained into the Accounting and Finance Career field where he served until being assigned to the USAF Auditor General Agency for the last nine years of his career. James pulled tours of duty in Texas, Mississippi, Japan, Georgia, Vietnam, Florida, California, Taiwan, Michigan, Spain, North Dakota and Louisiana. He also went on a number of Temporary Duty Assignments throughout his career to places around the globe.

After proudly serving his country for 22 plus years, he retired to Escanaba, MI. While living in Escanaba, he worked for the Prudential Insurance Company, was the Manager of the Harnischfeger Employees Credit Union and a Market Representative for Phoenix Promotional Products.

James married Sammy Kay Haynes while stationed at Turner Field in Atlanta, GA in 1955. They made their home all over the world, raising eight children, each born in a different state or country. In 1984, he married Judith Juliano of Racine, WI.

Throughout his life, James had a keen interest in tennis, golf, hunting and fishing, but his real interest was in playing bingo and poker. He regularly attended organized bingo games in the Escanaba area of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and around the Racine, WI area. He was also known to visit a casino or two when the opportunity availed itself to play his ever loved poker machines.

He is survived by seven of his children and their spouses:

Laura (Al) Spalding of Ishpeming, MI, Grae (Don) LeMire of Escanaba, MI, Susan O’Toole (Kent Swinson) of Knoxville, TN, James V. (Ruth) O’Toole of Fairfield Glade, TN, Patrick (Lea) O’Toole of Racine, WI, Michael O’Toole of Black Earth, WI and Sean O’Toole of Morton Grove, IL; along with fifteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marcia Bennett; and brothers: Daniel and Larry O’Toole. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sammy Kay, daughter, Elizabeth Ann, his wife, Judith and brothers: Patrick and Michael O’Toole.

He was a cheerful man with a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed meeting and being with people. He loved his family and his friends. He was a proud American and loved his country. He will be greatly missed.

His memorial service will be celebrated at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI in the Spring of 2022.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests that any donations be made to the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight at info@upperpeninsulahonorflight.org or the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Milwaukee at starsandstripeshonorflight.org.