James Earl Watson, Jr. (Sonny)

October 5, 1931 - June 16, 2020

James Earl Watson, Jr. (Sonny) passed away June 16, 2020.

He was born October 5, 1931 in Columbus, Mississippi to James Earl and Bessie Irene (Kemp) Watson.

Jim enlisted in the Army and was a parachute instructor with the 82nd Airborne Division. After the Korean War, he was stationed in Germany and Colorado Springs as a supply Sergeant.

After serving six years in the Army, Jim moved to Wisconsin, where he married Eva Joyce Hughes on August 23, 1958. God blessed them richly with three daughters: Victoria Lynn Waas (Bernie), Brenda Sue Sulok (Dennis), and Elizabeth Ann Thompson (Greg). He loved them dearly and was so proud of each. They have 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Jim worked at J.I. Case Tractors for 30 years, and owned Lakeland Painting in Racine, Wisconsin for several years.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday at Forest Park Baptist Church Joplin, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Forest Park Baptist Church AWANA program, or the charity of your choice, and that we always remember to be kind to one another.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mason-Woodard Mortuary & Crematory Joplin, Missouri.