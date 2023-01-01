June 8, 1931—Dec. 24, 2022

BURLINGTON—James E. Phillips, 91, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Union Grove.

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on June 8, 1931, he was the son of Eli and Alice (nee McCormack) Phillips. He attended St. Mary High School before joining the Marine Corps. He was a First Sergeant in the Marines and spent time overseas on active duty in Korea. He was very proud of his time in the military. On October 6, 1956 at St. Mary Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Irene Lux. She preceded him in death on November 1, 2012. He was a lifelong resident of the Burlington area.

Jim worked as a technician for American Motors Proving Grounds for 30 years and also drove cement truck for J.W. Peters. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and had a very strong faith in God. He also was part of the City of Burlington Fire Department, Hook and Ladder for 25 years. He was a motor head in his younger days and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He enjoyed fixing vehicles and was happy to help anyone that needed a hand. He also enjoyed antique tractors and restored 3 Massy-Harris and 1 Farmall. He loved to hunt, fish and camp, especially at Crystal Lake, WI with his family. He also enjoyed farming and raising Yorkshire hogs. However, his biggest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his children: Lisa Phillips-Hernandez of Minocqua, James (Patricia) Phillips of Waterford, John Phillips of Burlington and Jackie (Tom) Robers of Burlington; son-in-law, Mike Harris of Murrieta, CA; grandchildren: Brittani (Tyler), Christopher (Sara), Jordan (Christiaan), Garrett, Gretchen, Paige and Lauren; great-grandson, Theodore “Theo” Harris; brother and sister-in-law, Pat and Jim Herda and sister-in-law, Robin Lux; special cousins: Laurence Lingen, Nancy and Shirley Pearce; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law; wife, Irene; great-grandmother, Irene McCormack; daughter, DeNiene Harris; sister-in-law, Joann Stevens and brother-in-law, Peter John Lux.

The family would like to thank the Veteran’s Home-Bohland Hall, for the incredible outpouring of love and support, especially over the last 10 days. The staff laughed, loved and cried with us. To all Jim’s friends and family, remember him with his infectious smile, know he loves you all and when you see an old tractor, please think of him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wisconsin Veteran’s Home, Attn: Activity Dept., 21425 Spring St., Union Grove, WI 53182 or the City of Burlington Fire Department.

Services for Jim will take place on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will take place at So. WI Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

