Feb. 26, 1930 - Apr. 20, 2022

YORKVILLE - James E. Moyer "Jim" 92, was born February 26, 1930 in Burlington, WI to William and Esther G. Moyer, Yorkville. He has lived in Yorkville all his life. He attended Waites Corners School, a one room schoolhouse at the corners of HWY 20 and HWY 45 in Yorkville.

He attended Union Grove High School for one year, then attended and graduated from the Rochester Ag School, where he was involved in sports and FFA in high school.

On July 15, 1988, he was married to Sandra (nee Hedera) Beltz at Yorkville United Methodist Church.

He worked for local farmer Earl Vyvyan, at the farm which he eventually purchased from Earl and wife Florence, at the corner of Highways A and 45 in Yorkville. This is where he raised his four children, and worked there all his life, where he lived with wife of 33 years, Sandra, until his death on April 20, 2022.

Jim has always been very community minded, as demonstrated by his decades of combined service to: The Town (now Village) of Yorkville, Union Grove/Yorkville Fire Commission, Yorkville Methodist Church, Yorkville School, Farmers' Grain & Elevator, the local 4-H program and more.

In recognition of his decades of dedicated service to his community, he was awarded the Pillar of the Community Award from the Union Grove Chamber of Commerce, and the Frank Lamping Community Service Award.

Jim served our country in the US Army during the Korean conflict building air strips in Korea. He took a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. in April 2016, accompanied by daughter, Julie.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; his children: Vicki (Bob) Taylor; Jan (Thomas) O'Brien; David (Julie) Moyer; Julie (Gary) Rossman; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is further survived by stepsons: David (Ludy) Beltz; Russell (Jewell) Beltz; Brian Beltz; five step grandchildren; seven step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanette (Willis) Heimerl and step grandson, Riley Beltz.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Yorkville United Methodist Church or Union Grove/Yorkville Fire Department. The family would like to express deep gratitude to the "angels" from Aurora Hospice at Home. Funeral Services will take place on Monday April 25, 2022 at noon at Yorkville United Methodist Church. Burial with full military honors will follow in Yorkville Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and also at CHURCH Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

