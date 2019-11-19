October 21, 1936—November 15, 2019
RACINE – James E. Hayden, 83, passed away at home on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Jim was born in Milwaukee on October 21, 1936 to Elmer and Mary Hayden. He retired from the City of Milwaukee Water Works after more than 30 years. Jim loved to travel throughout the western United States, especially traveling to Alaska.
Survivors include his children, Thomas (Peggy) Hayden, Jamie Hayden, Steven Hayden and Lynn Kappel; seven grandchildren and a great grandson. Jim is also survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister.
A memorial visitation for Jim will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A Memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
