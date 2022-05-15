James E. Buhler

June 5, 1942—May 9, 2022

WATERFORD—James Edward Buhler, age 79, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, WI. James was born in Racine, June 5, 1942, and was born again in his early 20s, son of the late Clarence “Boots” and Marie (Nee: Barrows) Buhler.

James was a graduate of William Horlick High School. On December 9, 1960, he was united in marriage to Mary C. Ingles. He retired from SC Johnson & Son in 2001, following a distinguished career of 30 years which included several patents.

Jim attended Grace Church in Burlington. He was a master craftsman and inventor who enjoyed fishing, gardening and most of all spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 62 years, Mary; his children: Edward Buhler, Victoria (Richard) Hoch, William (Jessie) Buhler, Gloria (Matthew) Scott; grandchildren: Shannon Buhler, Matthew (Abbey) Damore, Caryss Buhler, Zachary Scott, Kimberly Scott; great grandson, David Damore and one on the way; sister, Nancy Schatzman; in-laws: Toni Buhler, Tony (Karen) Ingles, Bob Ingles, Rose Bower; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Arvai; and brothers: Edward Buhler and Bradley Buhler.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Wednesday May 18, 2022, 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Gary B. Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00—11:00 a.m.

The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Jim’s page, select service, and select live stream.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Church, 30623 Plank Rd, Burlington, WI 53105 have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff at St. Luke’s Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care.

