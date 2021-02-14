James E. Black Jr., 62, completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, February 20th, at 11:00 a.m., with his Pastor George Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be held in the funeral home on that Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place on Monday at Graceland Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be a limit of 50 people for the service. However, the service will be live streamed. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
