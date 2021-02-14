 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James E. Black Jr.
0 comments

James E. Black Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James E. Black Jr.

James E. Black Jr., 62, completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, February 20th, at 11:00 a.m., with his Pastor George Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be held in the funeral home on that Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place on Monday at Graceland Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be a limit of 50 people for the service. However, the service will be live streamed. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why breakfast is the key to losing weight

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News