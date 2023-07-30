Nov. 20, 1931—July 21, 2023

UNION GROVE—James Dean Johnson passed away July 21, 2023, under the care of Timber Oaks Assisted Living in Union Grove and Allay Home and Hospice. He was 91 years old.

Jim was born November 20, 1931, to the late Charley Dean and Virginia (Renpaul) Johnson. On April 28, 1951, Jim was united in marriage to G. Arlene Hoag. She preceded him in death on March 21, 2008.

Jim worked in the cylinder pressroom at Western Publishing Company in Racine for 38 years, with the last 19 years as Supervisor of three pressrooms. He was a member of the Board of the Western Employees’ Association for nine years and served as the Board’s President for two years. Jim retired from Western in 1992. In May 1994, he and Arlene moved to Antigo, where they enjoyed their retirement. Jim enjoyed fishing, having previously been a licensed charter boat captain in Racine. He was also a member of the Milwaukee-Racine Craftsman’s Club.

Jim is survived by two daughters: Barb Hansen (special friend, Joe Buscemi) of Winthrop Harbor, IL, and Laurie (Dale) Strobel of Antigo; and daughter-in-law, Hilde Johnson of Racine. He is further survived by one brother, Allen (Carol) Johnson of Westfield; one sister, Joan Bradshaw (special friend Don Coombs) of East Troy; sister-in-law, Jeanette Johnson of Spring Green; and sister-in-law, Alice May of Kenosha. Jim is further survived by seven grandchildren: Sam (Tonia) Johnson, Marie Johnson, Robert Johnson, Michelle Johnson, Katy Hansen (fiance Chris Schroeder), Ryan (Kelsey) Uttke, and Sarah Uttke (special friend, Nelly Thompson-Aniakudo). He also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren: Mikayla, Josiah, Jakob, Devon, Abigail, Leah, Quinten, and Aspen.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by two sons: Michael (who died shortly after birth), and Jeffrey; brother, Russell Johnson; and sisters-in-law: Beverly and Ethel.

A visitation will take place on August 5 at 1:00 PM at Apostolic Faith Church, 3045 Airline Rd., Racine. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, feel free to send a donation in Jim’s name to a charity of your choice. (For those attending the funeral service, if you would like to publicly say a word or two about Jim, or share a memory, please send an email to Laurie, so that she can add your name to the funeral service schedule – lajast614@yahoo.com).

Jim’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Timber Oaks and Allay Hospice, for the care and kindness they provided to Jim and his daughters over the last 16 months.

